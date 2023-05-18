Red Flag-Rescue underway at in New Mexico

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom Huey utility helicopter lands during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 9, 2023. Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft provided orbiting aerial security while the pararescue team recovered a simulated downed pilot.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

A U.S. Marine recovers a simulated victim to the safety of a UH-1Y Venom Huey utility helicopter during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 9, 2023. The joint training environment allowed service members to showcase their professionalism, agility, and adaptability while serving with the highest level of integrity and commitment to their own service, the joint force and the United States.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Irish Air Corps Sergeant Jason Lynch, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor, offers advice to U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Stephen Steiner, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot and simulated downed pilot, who was calling for rescue during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 9, 2023. SERE experts from the U.S. and international military communities exchanged ideas and tactics, improving interoperability for combat rescue operations in the future.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Two U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom Huey utility helicopters scan the terrain for a simulated downed pilot during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 9, 2023. This exercise prompted joint training, further validating the strength of the United States, its allies, and its partners.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

First Lt. Stephen Steiner, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot and simulated downed pilot, incorrectly signaling for recovery during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 9, 2023. Steiner was corrected on his technique by coalition partners who were trained in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape techniques and are considered experts.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

First Lt. Stephen Steiner, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot and simulated downed pilot, signals his location for recovery during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 9, 2023. This training exercise spanned across 2 states over 19 days, involving 27 joint service units or functions, with 5 participating and 3 observing allied partners.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

A map is on display at the Joint Warfighter Planning Course for the Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The map showed the exercise’s area of responsibility.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn V

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman uses a saw during an exercise at the San Xavier Mine, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The pararescueman was required to clear a path before entering the mine.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn V

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen enter the San Xavier Mine, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The pararescuemen traversed to the bottom of the mine to rescue simulated casualties during a training exercise.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn V

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen remove rebar blocking their path during an exercise at the San Xavier Mine, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The pararescuemen participated in a simulated rescue situation at the mine.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn V

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman uses rope to set up a pulley system during an exercise at the San Xavier Mine, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The pararescueman used the pulley system to hoist simulated casualties out of the mine shaft.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn V

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman ascends out of a mine shaft during an exercise at the San Xavier Mine, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The pararescueman used a rope pulley system to safely exit the mine.