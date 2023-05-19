RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Mass casualty exercise

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman watches as a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom takes off during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. The Venom was used to exfil PJs and their additional supplies that could not fit in the HH-60W Jolly Green II that had previously left carrying two patients from a mass casualty event.

A U.S. Air Force Airman prepares to aid an HH-60W Jolly Green II in landing in an austere environment during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors worked together to complete multiple training exercises and build joint force relationships.

Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen carry U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Hendrickson, Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Company Lima Meteorological and Oceanographic analyst forecaster, during a simulated mass casualty event as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. PJs assessed Hendrickson’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W Jolly Green II to exfil and complete the mission.

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen board a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. This group of PJs exfilled on the Venom with their additional supplies that could not fit in the HH-60W Jolly Green II that had previously left carrying two patients from a mass casualty event.

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare for a simulated mass casualty event during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. For this portion of the exercise, PJs were required to assess a simulated car crash, lift and cut open two cars to extract three mannequins and exfil with two living victims after treating them for their injuries.

Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen work together to remove a mannequin from a car during a simulated mass casualty event as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. To remove the mannequin trapped inside the car, PJs had to cut out portions of the car and lift the mannequin out gently before fully being able to assess its injuries.

U.S. Air Force Airmen act as ground security during a simulated mass casualty event as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. Ground security Airmen were tasked with ensuring the area was clear of simulated civilians to allow the pararescuemen to complete the mission successfully.

First Lt. Cory Brundage, 79th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II pilot, waits to be loaded onto a HH-60W Jolly Green II during a simulated mass casualty event as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. Pararescuemen assessed Brundage’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W to exfil and complete the mission.

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman provides care to U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ty Hendrickson, Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Company Lima Meteorological and Oceanographic analyst forecaster, during a simulated mass casualty event as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors, worked together to complete multiple training exercises and integrate personnel recovery expertise from across the Joint Force.

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman provides care to two victims of a simulated mass casualty event during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. RF-R utilizes the Playas Training Center for its diverse locations. From abandoned neighborhoods to open expanses of desert, the center makes for the perfect location for the armed forces to train for a multitude of situations.

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman cuts through a car to remove a mannequin during a simulated mass casualty event as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. To remove the mannequin trapped inside the car, pararescuemen had to cut out portions of the car and lift the mannequin out gently before fully being able to assess its injuries.

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman watches a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. RF-R utilizes the Playas Training Center for its diverse locations and unique training opportunities. From abandoned neighborhoods to open expanses of desert, the center makes for the perfect location for the armed forces to train for a multitude of situations.