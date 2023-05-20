aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
From Iwo Jima in WWII to Tucson Today: 47th Fighter Squadron flag still flies

by Senior Airman Alexis Orozco Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken
Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 47th Fighter Squadron gather around their restored and freshly unveiled World War II era flag at the 47th FS clubhouse at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. To commemorate the complete restoration of the flag, the 47th FS hosted a family day, flag unveiling, and barbecue competition, centered on gathering around the same 47th FS flag their WWII alums once did in Iwo Jima.

On Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, members of the 47th Fighter Squadron rallied and engaged in dogfights with the Japanese as part of the first American victories in World War II.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, many of the members deployed to Iwo Jima, Japan, where the heavy fighting continued. On this small Pacific Island there was a flag greeting these troops that read “Welcome to the 47th Fighter Squadron.”

In March of 2022, a few of these World War II 47th FS alums traveled to Tucson to visit their old squadron and donate some items they had collected throughout their time as service members.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken
Art Conservators Timothy Lewis and Matilde Rubio, Tohono Restoration, pose in front of the 47th Fighter Squadron flag they restored and unveiled to the unit at the 47th FS clubhouse at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Lewis and Rubio were chosen to restore the World War II era 47th FS flag after a WWII 47th FS alum noticed it hanging in the unit during a tour. The alum shared the historical significance of it and donated the fund to get it protective for life.

During the tour the alums took a stop at the squadron’s clubhouse where the pilots and aircrew unwind after long days. Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Tim Mitchell, former commander of the 47th FS, encouraged everyone to take a seat to talk about the past. The alums, looking around, noticed something.

“That’s our sign, that was from the O-Club in Iwo Jima,” Mitchell said the alums explained.

One of these alums was World War II veteran ret. Capt. John Googe, visiting from North Carolina. Googe joined the Air Force in 1943 and was a P-51 Mustang pilot. The sight of the flag had a profound effect on Googe who decided to gift the 47th FS funds to help expedite the flag restoration so its legacy continues to fly.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken
U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. Timothy Mitchell, former 47th Fighter Squadron commander, and Jessica Lawson, 944th Fighter Wing historian, take a photo with Art Conservators Timothy Lewis and Matilde Rubio, Tohono Restoration, after they unveiled the units’ flag from WWII at the 47th FS clubhouse at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Lawson worked with the National Museum of the United States Air Force to find a restorer who could protect and preserve this historical flag.

“If we weren’t on a mission, we would congregate – [at the Officers’ Club] to enjoy company,” said Googe. “It makes me feel really great to give back to the squadron now.”

This flag today, nearly 80 years old, was displayed alongside old squadron photos and above a popcorn machine in the clubhouse. The squadron knew the flag had been around for some time but had no idea it dated back to World War II.

“Maybe the popcorn oil helped preserve it,” Mitchell said facetiously.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken
Timothy Lewis and Matilde Rubio, Tohono Restoration art conservators, unveil the restored 47th Fighter Squadron flag to the unit at the 47th FS clubhouse, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Lewis and Rubio worked for several months, delicately preserving the condition of the flag and while protecting it from deterioration.

Jokes aside, upon this discovery, Mitchell quickly reached out to Jessica Lawson, 944th Fighter Wing Historian, to assist with restoring this part of the unit’s World War II history and to prevent future deterioration.

“The squadron got a hold of me and let me know they had the flag and that it was in a very sad state,” Lawson explained. “I do not have experience in restoration, I was a little intimidated.”

For some assistance, Lawson reached out to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. They helped her coordinate an introduction and partnership between Mitchell and local Tucson Art Conservators, Matilde Rubio and Timothy Lewis of Tohono Restoration who offered to assist in restoring the flag.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Lt. Col. Timothy Mitchell, former 47th Fighter Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman Col. Abel Ramos, 924th Fighter Squadron commander, recognize and thank Timothy Lewis and Matilde Rubio, Tohono Restoration art conservators, at the 47th FS clubhouse, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. Rubio and Lewis respected the wishes of the unit by maintaining the weathered pieces of the flag, giving to its age, while also protecting it to prevent deterioration in the future.

Rubio remembered the day they were contacted and how humbled Lewis was to be chosen.

“We’ve been on the restoration list with the DOD [Department of Defense] for a long time and this was our first project with them,” Rubio said. “When we accepted the request, we were both quiet and shocked. [Lewis] hasn’t served in the military but he’s always respected what [service members] do and being picked to give back doing what we do was one of his life’s goals. If this was our last assignment, he’d leave this world happy knowing he was able to serve the military in his own way.”

Lewis recalled the condition of the flag when he first saw it.

“It was in terrible condition,” Lewis said. “It looked like somebody painted over the top of a gauze band aid; it was that delicate.”

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson
Susie Moreno, conservator technician of Tohono Restoration, and Timothy Lewis, art conservator of Tohono Restoration, heat and stir a mixture of rabbit fat to be applied to a World War II era 47th Fighter Squadron Flag at the 47th FS clubhouse, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 14, 2022. Heating the rabbit fat is a delicate process Lewis and Rubio have mastered as the temperature must be just right for optimal use to not damage the canvas when being applied.

Tohono Restoration uses a rabbit fat mixture as an adhesive to protect canvas material during transport and it is more flexible than typical glues.

Lawson, although inexperienced, was invested at this point and explained the importance of the flag maintaining the aesthetics of hits battle hardened roots.

“The squadron wanted the age of the flag to still show,” said Lawson.

After the Pearl Harbor attack, the squadron mission remained combat related during World War II. During the war, they deployed to the Pacific Theatre flying many missions from 1940 to 1945.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson

Matilde Rubio, art conservator of Tohono Restoration and Susie Moreno, conservator technician of Tohono Restoration, apply a mixture of rabbit fat to a World War II era 47th Fighter Squadron Flag at the 47th FS clubhouse, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 14, 2022. Tohono Restoration uses the rabbit fat mixture as an adhesive to protect canvas material during transport and it is more flexible than typical glues.

“The biggest sense of pride we have in our unit really goes back to those Pearl Harbor days,” explained Reserve Citizen Airman Col. Abel Ramos, 924th Fighter Group commander, which the 47th FS falls under. “That is why we teach every student that comes through here about [our] history, because we have such a deep fabric of history in our squadron.”

Rubio and Lewis managed to fulfill the request of the unit. The weathered pieces still show but are now protected to prevent deterioration in the future. Their efforts and many man hours will allow the 47th FS to hang the flag for years to come.

“You still see all of its history and everything that it’s been through, but now it is protected, and it is preserved,” explained Lawson.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson
Art Conservators of Tohono Restoration, Matilde Rubio, Susie Moreno, and Timothy Lewis, stand in front of the unrestored 47th Fighter Squadron flag hung at the 47th FS clubhouse at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 14, 2022. After working on preserving and restoring the flag for several months, Rubio and Lewis brought the flag back to the 47th FS for an unveiling ceremony, March 3, 2023.

Lewis, a member of the Tohono O’odham nation, a Native American people of the Sonoran Desert, was familiar with the military community in the area and shared how much the project meant to him.

“It was an honor to do it for you guys.” Lewis said during the celebration and unveiling of the restored flag, March 3, 2023.

To commemorate the unveiling the 47th FS hosted a family day and barbecue competition centered on gathering around the same flag their World War II alums once did in Iwo Jima.
“The thing I remember about the 47th [Fighter] Squadron was the fact that all the people, pilots, navigators, everybody was there because they wanted to have a good time and relax after a mission,” said Googe.

The flag was placed back in the 47th FS clubhouse to hang as a symbol of the long-standing heritage of the squadron, piece of Air Force history and squadron morale.
“It is such a huge honor to be able to unveil this again and now preserve it for the future,” said Ramos.

