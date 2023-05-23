RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: HH-60W Jolly Green II refueling

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., scans out the gunner’s door of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 over Arizona, May 13, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors worked together to complete multiple training exercises and build joint force relationships.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., performs air-to-air refueling during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 over Arizona, May 13, 2023. After the refueling, the HH-60s simulated navigating through a contested environment to rescue a victim.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., flies during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 over Arizona, May 13, 2023. These HH-60s worked together to simulate locating and recovering a down aviator from a contested environment and provide them with life-saving care.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force Airman watches an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., fly during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 over Arizona, May 13, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors worked together to complete multiple training exercises and build joint force relationships.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, performs air-to-air refueling with an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 over Arizona, May 13, 2023. The HC-130J aerial refueled two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters allowing them to rescue a simulated victim.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., flies during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 over Arizona, May 13, 2023. The HC-130J aerial refueled two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters allowing them to rescue a simulated victim.