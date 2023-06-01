aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – June 2023

by Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – June 2023

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, Luke plays host to representatives from the AF Wounded Warrior Program.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/060223DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xhai/

Here are some more highlights from our June issue:

  • Flightline Friday – aircraft and personnel on the flightline: Page 2
  • 355th Security Forces Squadron conducts qualification course: Page 3, and
  • Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 brings Airmen together: Page 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

More Stories

That Others May Live: Getting...
 By Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
HH-60W brings rescue to new...
 By Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
Malmstrom Airmen improve Red Flag-Rescue...
 By Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens Playas Training & Research Center, N.M.
Desert Lightning News PCS Special Publication – May 2023
Desert Lightning News PCS Special...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit