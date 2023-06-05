DM celebrates newest master sergeants in 23E7 promotion cycle

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., celebrated its newest selection of master sergeants at the Community Center, May 31, 2023.
Of 28,831 U.S. Air Force technical sergeants eligible to be promoted, 4,998 were selected.
Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman’s first step in assuming the senior non-commissioned officer’s duties. Master sergeants are technical experts in their career field and have transitioned from front line supervisors to team mentors and leaders.
Congratulations to the selectees:
12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)
- Joshua Barich
- Elias Carreon
- Brandon Cook
- Jerel Dy
- Maximiliano Estrada
- Orvil Velazquez
55th Electronic Combat Group
- Skyler Ayers
- John Gallagher
- Joshua Geissler
- Sean Nelson
- Joshua O’Donnel
- Sergio Padilla
- Logan Rollins
- Ryan Thompson
- Florentine Tirino
- Robert Wood II
25th Operational Weather Squadron
- Marcos Coronel
- Jacob Kincade
- Leo Murphy IV
- Melissa Sicairos
355th Operations Group
- Henry Crankshaw V
- Cheyenne Nelson
563rd Rescue Group
- Edward Alexander
- Travis Crawford
- Kevin Davis
- Edgar Elizalde
- Luis Gomez Duque
- Harvey Gonzales
- Michael Marquez
- James Tuttle
- Zachary Yoakam
- Wallid Zaioun
355th Maintenance Group
- Daniel Aguirre
- Gregory Brogden
- Stephen Broussard
- Christopher Clary
- Joseph Deangelis
- Steven Dores
- Julian Evans
- Joshua Freeman
- Jason Gaston
- Julius Holmes
- Richard Haun
- Christopher Judge
- Robert Keller
- Cayman Kidwell
- Brandon Massey
- Carlton Mangrum
- William Pence Jr.
- Caleb Ross
- Anthony Rueb
- Zachery Shoemaker
- Tyler White
- Jared Wolf
355th Mission Support Group
- John Decker
- George Henry III
- Samuel Park
- Michael Patterson
- Justin Peattie
- Zacharie Slaight
- Andres Thomas
355th Medical Group
- Nicole Howell
355th Wing Staff Agencies
- Jeremy Clark
- David Lawhead
- Ahmad Long
- Melenie Rogers
- Ashley Wilhelmi