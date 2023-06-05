DM celebrates newest master sergeants in 23E7 promotion cycle

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., celebrated its newest selection of master sergeants at the Community Center, May 31, 2023.

Of 28,831 U.S. Air Force technical sergeants eligible to be promoted, 4,998 were selected.

Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman’s first step in assuming the senior non-commissioned officer’s duties. Master sergeants are technical experts in their career field and have transitioned from front line supervisors to team mentors and leaders.

Congratulations to the selectees:

12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

Joshua Barich

Elias Carreon

Brandon Cook

Jerel Dy

Maximiliano Estrada

Orvil Velazquez

55th Electronic Combat Group

Skyler Ayers

John Gallagher

Joshua Geissler

Sean Nelson

Joshua O’Donnel

Sergio Padilla

Logan Rollins

Ryan Thompson

Florentine Tirino

Robert Wood II

25th Operational Weather Squadron

Marcos Coronel

Jacob Kincade

Leo Murphy IV

Melissa Sicairos

355th Operations Group

Henry Crankshaw V

Cheyenne Nelson

563rd Rescue Group

Edward Alexander

Travis Crawford

Kevin Davis

Edgar Elizalde

Luis Gomez Duque

Harvey Gonzales

Michael Marquez

James Tuttle

Zachary Yoakam

Wallid Zaioun

355th Maintenance Group

Daniel Aguirre

Gregory Brogden

Stephen Broussard

Christopher Clary

Joseph Deangelis

Steven Dores

Julian Evans

Joshua Freeman

Jason Gaston

Julius Holmes

Richard Haun

Christopher Judge

Robert Keller

Cayman Kidwell

Brandon Massey

Carlton Mangrum

William Pence Jr.

Caleb Ross

Anthony Rueb

Zachery Shoemaker

Tyler White

Jared Wolf

355th Mission Support Group

John Decker

George Henry III

Samuel Park

Michael Patterson

Justin Peattie

Zacharie Slaight

Andres Thomas

355th Medical Group

Nicole Howell

355th Wing Staff Agencies