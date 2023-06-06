aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Red Flag-Rescue 23-1: DM hosts DOD’s premier combat search and rescue exercise

by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera
A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter flies over Arizona, May 14, 2023. Various U.S. Marine helicopters and U.S. Navy helicopters took part in an escort mission exercise as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1.

The Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue training exercise, Red Flag-Rescue 23-1, operated from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 1-19, 2023.

“Future conflicts will be regional and global affairs, and the U.S. Air Force will be operating alongside its joint and multinational partners,” said Lt. Col. Jeffery Budis, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.  “Red Flag-Rescue, at its core, is about building professional and technical expertise for all personnel recovery professionals that may be called upon to save lives.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen board a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 10, 2023. This group of PJs exfilled on the Venom with their additional supplies that could not fit in the HH-60W Jolly Green II that had previously left carrying two patients from a mass casualty event.

As a tenant unit from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Detachment 1 of the 414th CTS designed an unrivaled combat rescue training exercise, which featured 41 combined forces, agencies and partnered allies, strengthening combat lethality and survivability.

“The overall mission of Red Flag-Rescue is to create CSAR scenarios dedicated to the tactics, techniques and procedures of the joint and coalition community,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Smith, 414th CTS Det. 1 director of operations. “We invited personnel from across the globe to practice doing personnel recovery in a joint environment.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter follows a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Arizona, May 14, 2023. Various U.S. Marine helicopters and U.S. Navy helicopters took part in an escort mission exercise as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1.

Active participants, such as the Colombian Air Force, who brought several A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, and Sikorsky UH-60L Arpía III attack helicopters, put their combat skills to the test in the exercise’s conventional warfare and contested operations.

“Personnel recovery is a moral imperative,” said Budis. “It is the promise that we will always be there, no matter what, to bring that isolated person home.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen simulate providing medical care to a simulated downed pilot during the Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise over Arizona, May 13, 2023. A PJ’s primary function is as a personnel recovery specialist, with emergency medical capabilities in humanitarian and combat environments.

By spanning hundreds of miles across several cities and states, RF-R provided an advanced and realistic CSAR environment for all rescue warfighters, including U.S. Navy pilots, U.S. Marine Corps aerial gunners, U.S Army avionic mechanics and U.S. Air Force intelligence personnel.

“We owe it to all warfighters, joint and coalition, to provide the best training possible,” said Budis. “U.S. Air Force rescue is the gold standard for CSAR, and there is no other exercise like this in the world.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, flies to his Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise location across Arizona and New Mexico, May 13, 2023. Kitamura’s job includes being the helicopter’s maintainer, flyer, and machine gun operator.

“Davis-Monthan Air Force Base provides us the training environment we need,” said Smith. “We are training so we can operate in any part of the world.”

By emphasizing mission planning and capability integration, RF-R successfully operated 10 missions in different areas of responsibility, such as the Playas Training and Research Center in New Mexico, the San Xavier Mine in Arizona and the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Arizona.

Air Force photograph by Airman William Finn V
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen enter the San Xavier Mine, Ariz., May 4, 2023. The pararescuemen traversed to the bottom of the mine to rescue simulated casualties during a training exercise.

Some of the missions included a downed pilot rescue, mass casualty evacuation, aerial refueling of aircraft, technical rescue extractions and aerial gunnery designed to train ways for members to outthink, outmaneuver and outfight near-peer competitors.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Irish Air Corps Sergeant Jason Lynch, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor, offers advice to U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Stephen Steiner, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot and simulated downed pilot, who was calling for rescue during a Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 training exercise at Playas Training Center, N.M., May 9, 2023. SERE experts from the U.S. and international military communities exchanged ideas and tactics, improving interoperability for combat rescue operations in the future.

Opposing threats in the exercises were played by the 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable, Heavy Operational Repair Squadron from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The Red Horse squadrons are known for their highly mobile civil engineering response forces for contingency and special operations support worldwide.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, does hands-on training during Exercise Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13, 2023. RF-R is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise which is held twice a year at Davis-Monthan AFB.

By collaborating across a spectrum of military operations, this exercise strengthens communication skills, builds strong relationships, develops and trains key elements of airpower.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Arizona, May 11, 2023. These aircraft participated in refueling operations as part of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1, the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise.

“It’s very critical that we have joint integration and the participation of coalition partners,” said Smith. “When we look at the future military operations, it’s important to understand how we can interoperate. That’s the core focus of Red Flag-Rescue 23-1.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air National Guard photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens
Rapid deployment to austere locations...
 By Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens Eielson AFB, Alaska
STC completes most rigorous capstone...
 By Jessica Peterson | Edwards AFB, Calif.
DM celebrates newest master sergeants...
 By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – June 2023
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit