DM Airmen complete weapons qualification course

Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing, review their shot groupings with an instructor during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification was intended to refamiliarize Airmen with their weapons system prior to deploying.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

An Airman, assigned to the 355th Wing, adjusts the sight on his M4 Carbine during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The M4 Carbine rifle was the U.S. Air Force’s standard issue.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

The ground is littered with 5.56mm shell casings at a U.S. Air Force pre-deployment weapons qualification at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The 5.56mm rounds were fired from an M4 Carbine at roughly 3,250 feet per second.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing, prepare to fire from the prone-supported position during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. During qualification, Airmen shot from four different positions: prone-supported, prone-unsupported, kneeling-barricade and over-barricade.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

An Airman assigned to the 355th Wing, fires an M4 Carbine rifle during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The rifle was the U.S. Air Force’s standard issue.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

M4 Carbine rifle magazines, loaded with 5.56mm rounds, are stored in an ammo box during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The 5.56mm rounds were fired from the M4 Carbine at roughly 3,250 feet per second.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

An Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, shoots from the over-barricade position for a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification refamiliarized Airmen with weapon systems before deploying.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing, discuss how to better hit the targets while pre-deployment weapon qualifying at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification refamiliarized Airmen with their weapons prior to deploying.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

An Airman assigned to the 355th Wing, fires an M4 Carbine rifle for a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The 5.56mm rounds were fired at roughly 3,250 feet per second.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

An Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, prepares to fire an M4 Carbine rifle during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. During qualification, the Airman shot from four different positions: prone-supported, prone-unsupported, kneeling-barricade and over-barricade.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

A view through a scope mounted on an M4 Carbine rifle during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The rifle was the U.S. Air Force’s standard issue.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

