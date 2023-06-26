aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Davis-Monthan holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade

by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
The 355th Honor Guard folds the flag during a memorial service for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at the 48th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade, a medical logistics Airman assigned tot he 48th RQS, was found dead June 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Family, friends, and Airmen from across the 355th Wing came together to pay their respects to Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at a memorial service, June 23, 2023.

“Kory’s dedication to his job and unit were unparalleled, and every conversation with him felt like you were talking to a close friend you have had for years,” said Maj. Waseem Saed, 48th Rescue Squadron commander. “His loss leaves a tremendous hole within the organization, and he will truly be missed by all whom knew him.”

Wade was assigned to the 48th RQS as a medical material manager.

The ceremony consisted of an invocation and prayer from Chaplain (Capt.) Jamie Stiffler, 563rd Rescue Group chaplain, remarks from the former commander of the 48th RQS, Maj. Levi Cass, presentation of the flag and decoration to the family, roll call, Taps, a flyover from the 162nd Wing and the rendering of honors.

“Kory’s time with us was far too short,” said Cass. “The impact he had on so many of us here today cannot be overstated. He may be gone from our sight but will live on in our hearts.”

Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after having gone missing three days prior during a training exercise.

The 48th RQS trains, equips and employs combat-ready pararescuemen, combat rescue officers and supporting personnel worldwide in support of U.S. national security interests.

Details surrounding Wade’s death are still under investigation.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Levi Cass, former 48th Rescue Squadron commander, speaks at the memorial service of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at the 48th RQS, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
Family and friends gather to honor U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade during his memorial service at the 48th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was from Shortsville, New York, and entered active-duty service Nov. 18, 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
