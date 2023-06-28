aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
USAA executives tour DM AFB

by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos
USAA senior executives pose for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Doss, 79th Rescue Squadron aerospace maintenance craftsman in front of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2023. Doss explained the purpose and capabilities of the HC-130J. Afterward, the executives saw the interior of the aircraft.

The Desert Lightning Team hosted a tour for 19 USAA senior executives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2023.

The tour provided the executives insight into what our Airmen do every day.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

First Lt. Jeffery Bennett, 354 Fighter Squadron A-10C pilot, briefs USAA senior executives on the A-10C aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2023. Bennett explained the purpose and capabilities of the A-10C.

“A lot of our senior executives don’t have military backgrounds, ” said Rory Wicks, USAA military affairs regional director for the west region. “We want to familiarize them with the community here, so that we can better identify with and help our members.”

During the visit they learned about the mission of DM, aircraft and the airfield. They also enjoyed lunch at Fast BRRReak and visited the dorms.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos
USAA senior executives receive a brief about the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2023. The executives learned about the mission of DM, aircraft and the airfield during the tour.

“I want people to see Davis-Monthan as a part of the community,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “I want to be a vested partner.”

