Air Combat Command Announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command has announced the recipients of the command’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Award and the Civilian of the Year Award, and one Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Airman is among those recognized.

The Civilian Category 2 Airman of the Year is Ruby E. Fontan, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces at Davis-Monthan.

Other winners are: