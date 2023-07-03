aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Air Combat Command Announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards

by Aerotech News
Air Combat Command 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, Civilian of the Year Category 2; Mrs. Ruby E. Fontan, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. Personnel were recognized for their outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service. (Air Force photograph)

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command has announced the recipients of the command’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Award and the Civilian of the Year Award, and one Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Airman is among those recognized.

The Civilian Category 2 Airman of the Year is Ruby E. Fontan, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces at Davis-Monthan.

Other winners are:

  • Airman: Senior Airmen Kostiantyn Khymchenko, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
  • Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Ashanti S. Beasley, 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
  • Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Daniel L. Bailey, 820th Red Horse Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
  • Master Sgt. Kayci L. Groff, 99th Medical Support Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
  • Company Grade Officer: Capt. Ryan E. Macri, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Tyndall AFB, Fla.
  • Field Grade Officer: Maj. Russell D. Maynard, 4th Operations Support Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C.
  • Civilian Category 1: Ms. Whitney K. Garcia, U.S Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
  • Civilian Category 3: Travis J. Hicks, 9th AF Operations, Shaw AFB, S.C.
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

DM Military and Family Readiness...
 By Aerotech News
Davis-Monthan holds memorial service for...
 By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
DM outreach with the Arizona...
 By Aerotech News
Munitions squadron take part in...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit