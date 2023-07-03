Air Combat Command Announces 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command has announced the recipients of the command’s 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award, First Sergeant of the Year Award, Officer of the Year Award and the Civilian of the Year Award, and one Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Airman is among those recognized.
The Civilian Category 2 Airman of the Year is Ruby E. Fontan, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces at Davis-Monthan.
Other winners are:
- Airman: Senior Airmen Kostiantyn Khymchenko, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
- Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Ashanti S. Beasley, 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
- Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Daniel L. Bailey, 820th Red Horse Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
- Master Sgt. Kayci L. Groff, 99th Medical Support Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
- Company Grade Officer: Capt. Ryan E. Macri, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Tyndall AFB, Fla.
- Field Grade Officer: Maj. Russell D. Maynard, 4th Operations Support Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C.
- Civilian Category 1: Ms. Whitney K. Garcia, U.S Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
- Civilian Category 3: Travis J. Hicks, 9th AF Operations, Shaw AFB, S.C.