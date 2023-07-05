aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Two dining facilities open after $4.8M renovations

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and 355th Force Support Squadron personnel cut a ribbon signifying the grand opening of the Desert Inn Kitchen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. The kitchens that were opened across DMAFB were put in place to feed over 12,000 Airmen assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., reopened the Desert Inn dining facility and Rescue and Attack Kitchen, after $4.8 million in renovations were completed, June 29, 2023.

“This modernization project will equip the base with cutting-edge features that guarantee the highest-quality food, tailored to the dietary requirements of our Airmen,” said Capt. Zachery de los Santos, 355th Force Support Squadron flight chief. “Consequently, our Airmen will be healthy and well-nourished, which is crucial for their performance and overall well-being.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Oceana Shipp, 355th Force Support Squadron services specialist, cut the first slice of cake at the grand opening of the Desert Inn Kitchen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Desert Inn Kitchen was placed right next to the junior enlisted dorms so that the Airmen won’t have to travel far to receive healthy food.

Modernizing the DFACs began in 2019, after discovering infrastructure failures that made the facility unsafe and unsanitary.

“Thank you to everybody who put time and effort into making this happen and making it happen right,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “This is the nicest flightline kitchen I’ve ever been in and that is exactly what these Airmen deserve.”

Air Combat Command teamed up with the installation and Mission Support Center to achieve this infrastructure modernization.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, delivers a speech to the attendee’s for the grand opening of the Rescue and Attack Kitchen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. The Rescue and Attack Kitchen was opened on the flightline as a way for maintenance personnel to grab a meal without having to travel far.

“This will benefit our Airmen, forces, and their families,” said de los Santos. “It will guarantee that they are well-fed, healthy, and comfortable, which is vital for their performance and well-being. We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition and honored to be a part of it.”

The new facilities are open for all active duty, reserve, retired military, DOD civilians, and their families.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and 355th Force Support Squadron personnel cut a ribbon signifying the grand opening of the Rescue and Attack Kitchen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. The kitchens that were opened across DMAFB were put in place to feed the over 12,000 Airmen assigned to the installation.

The Desert Inn DFAC
Monday – Friday hours
Breakfast – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Grab N’ Go – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Lunch – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Grab N’ Go – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dinner – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Midnight – not available

Saturday – Sunday/ Holiday Hours
Breakfast – 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Grab N’ Go – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Lunch – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Grab N’ Go – 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dinner – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Midnight – Not open

Rescue and Attack Kitchen
Monday – Friday hours
Breakfast – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rescue and Attack Grab N’ Go
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday /Holiday Hours
Closed

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Civil Engineer Squadron host 2023...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera
Kiler, the new Military working...
 By Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 355th Wing Public Affairs
DM Military and Family Readiness...
 By Aerotech News
Air Combat Command Announces 2023...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit