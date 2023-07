Civil Engineer Squadron host 2023 Prime Beef exercise

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Senior Airman Matthew Madlang, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, left, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Babac, 355th CES pavements and heavy equipment journeyman, right, participate in a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Prime BEEF training was important to maintaining the Airmen’s readiness and combat capabilities.

Airman from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unloads blank rounds in preparation for a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Blank rounds were used during the exercise to simulate live-fire.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare for a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF training exercise tasked Airmen with meeting a local guide and following instructions to reach a simulated radio tower in need of repair while dealing with enemy combatants.

Airmen discuss their next move during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise trained Airmen in simulated real world scenarios they might face while in a deployed environment.

Second Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander, fires his rifle at simulated enemy combatants during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise included opposing force actors to realistically simulate a possible scenario the Airmen could face in a deployed environment.

Second Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander, shoots at simulated enemy combatants during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Cepeda led the team of Airmen through the exercise and demonstrated his ability to react to unexpected scenarios and effectively issue commands.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a simulated casualty toward an evacuation point during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Airmen succeeded in accomplishing their training mission and earned a Prime BEEF qualification.

Senior Airman Matthew Madlang, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, provides forward security at an evacuation point during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF training exercise gave the Airmen hands-on experience with potential real-world scenarios.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron provide perimeter security at an evacuation point during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Prime BEEF field exercises provided Airmen with realistic combat support training and experience.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise trained Airmen in multiple scenarios they might face in deployed environments.