A-10 prototyping, innovation ongoing at DM



Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 924th Maintenance Squadron, undergoes wireless prototype at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS prototyped wireless capabilities to equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft previously created for hardwired radio communications. PATS would modernize weapon systems capabilities to meet the needs of the current demands at the 924th MXS.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, right, and civilian engineers work together at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The AATC was responsible for operational and developmental evaluations, tactics development, and evaluation for all Air Reserve Component weapons systems.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Engineers from Maxentric Technologies configure tests the Portable Automated Test Station on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS was a wireless prototype being tested for compatibility to innovate the A-10’s weapons systems, expediting the return-to combat time in the 924th Maintenance Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

A new prototype for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is a Portable Automated Test Station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS prototyped wireless capabilities to equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft that was previously created for hardwired radio communications. PATS would modernize weapon systems capabilities to meet the needs of the current demands of the 924th Maintenance Squadron. The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center partnered with major technology companies to test a new avionic prototype for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 924th Maintenance Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, pulls a Portable Automated Test Station into the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Sanders tested the wireless range by placing the PATS in different locations around the A-10. (The new Portable Automated Test Station (PATS) will modernize weapon systems capabilities, improve return-to-combat times and strengthen radio communication security.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, smiles at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Sanders assisted civilian engineers test the compatibility of new equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 924th Maintenance Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

A new prototype for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is a Portable Automated Test Station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS prototyped wireless capabilities to equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft previously created for hardwired radio communications. PATS would modernize weapon systems capabilities to meet the needs of the current demands at the 924th Maintenance Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, left, tests equipment with Misha Luczkiw, Maxentric Technologies RF systems engineer, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Sanders and Luczkiw tested a new prototype for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 924th Maintenance Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, operates test equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Sanders tested the functionality of a new radio communication system for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft.