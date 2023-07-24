aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Prime BEEF. It builds our readiness.

by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Airmen discuss their next move during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise trained Airmen in simulated real world scenarios they might face while in a deployed environment.

Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force field exercise at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., explosive ordnance disposal range, June 29, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Senior Airman Matthew Madlang, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman, left, and Airman 1st Class Samuel Babac, 355th CES pavements and heavy equipment journeyman, right, participate in a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Prime BEEF training was important to maintaining the Airmen’s readiness and combat capabilities.

Prime BEEF training happens monthly, and increases readiness among civil engineer Airmen and provides them with the skills necessary to handle situations while working in potentially hostile environments.

The exercise, which simulated a deployed area of responsibility, consisted of multiple scenarios that required participants to combine various aspects of their training to successfully complete their mission. Throughout the exercise, trainers observed the participants while also acting as opposing force combatants.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Second Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander, fires his rifle at simulated enemy combatants during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise included opposing force actors to realistically simulate a possible scenario the Airmen could face in a deployed environment.

“The integrated base defense exercise was a culmination of everything we learned in the Prime BEEF program,” said 2nd Lt. Zohn Manet Cepeda, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy installation management flight commander. “We do these exercises to enhance our readiness for deployment training, so when we’re downrange, outside the wire, we are ready for any scenario.”

During the exercise, the team was tasked with repairing a simulated radio tower, which required them to make contact with a local guide, who was played by a trainer.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a simulated casualty toward an evacuation point during a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Airmen succeeded in accomplishing their training mission and earned a Prime BEEF qualification.

“It felt almost like a validation course,” said Senior Airman Lincoln McFatridge, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron power production specialist. “We combined all of our training, like land navigation, traveling in a convoy, and individual movement, to successfully complete the mission.”

While under simulated fire from OPFOR, some Airmen were identified as casualties, which required their wingmen to get them to safety and deal with their injuries.

“My favorite part was extracting the casualties,” said McFatridge. “Having to shoulder somebody and carry them out definitely put my cardio to the test.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a prime base engineer emergency force field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The Prime BEEF exercise trained Airmen in multiple scenarios they might face in deployed environments.

Teamwork was essential to the Airmen’s success during the exercise and will be even more important in a deployed environment.

“The Prime BEEF program exists because we, as civil engineers, are often tasked to go outside the wire for things like site visits, repairs or construction,” said Cepeda. “It was hot and stressful during the exercise, but everyone had good attitudes, and we were able to get the mission done.”

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
DM Airman saves Tucson motorcyclist’s...
 By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
355th Wing welcomes new command...
 By Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Aerotech News and Review – X-Planes Part 2!
Aerotech News and Review –...
 By Aerotech News
GM hosts Heart Link family...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit