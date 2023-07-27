357th FGS conducts readiness exercise at DM

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Senior Airman Cedric Harris, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a bolt on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The 357th FGS was responsible for repairing and maintaining all of the A-10s assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical specialist, reviews the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft technical order during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The exercise tested the Airmen’s readiness and generation capabilities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron push a trailer during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The Airmen had between 12 and 24 hours to make the training jet combat-ready.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, left, and Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th FGS environmental and electrical specialist, right, push a trailer to their work area during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The generation exercise ensured that the Airmen retained their combat capabilities while assigned to a training unit.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Airman 1st Class Amariss Yunes, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, secures hardware to an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The exercise reinforced Yunes’ readiness and kept her capable and combat-ready.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron is on the flight line during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The exercise began with weapons loading and stressed the importance of training squadrons maintaining combat readiness.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, performs a weapons operations test on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The weapons ops test was one of many steps required to verify the jet’s attack capability.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Senior Airman Azukaego Okei-Nwabuokei, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical specialist, watches as Staff Sgt. Natalia Moronds, 357th FGS weapons load team chief, performs a weapons operations test on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. Airmen were required to bring a training aircraft to combat-ready status within a given time-frame.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Staff Sgt. Trenton Woo, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, left, and Airman 1st Class Sargent Tanner, 357th FGS assistant dedicated crew chief, right, inspect an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. Crew chiefs were responsible for ensuring that all aircraft servicing was performed correctly.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop

Staff Sgt. Trenton Woo, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, left, and Airman 1st Class Sargent Tanner, 357th FGS assistant dedicated crew chief, discuss the inspections on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The exercise required the Airmen to make training jets fully combat-ready.