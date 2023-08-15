A salute to 50 years of service

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, is on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023. The 55th ECG formally retired the aircraft, which had been in service since 1973.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group stand at attention during a retirement ceremony for an EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the missions the EC-130 was part of during its time in service.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

An EC-130H Compass Call, tail number AF73584 and assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, is on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023. Tail numbers are unique and the first two numbers designated the year that the aircraft was ordered and the following numbers identified that aircraft’s specific position among all the aircraft from that year.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group render a final salute to an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023. The EC-130H was in service for 50 years and employed offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition tactical air, surface, and special operations forces.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group pose for a group photo in front of an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023. The 55th ECG is the only Electronic Combat Group in the Air Force and is a geographically separated unit from the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.