Practice like we play: Simulator of the HC-130J

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Capt. Alex Frazier, 79th Rescue Squadron pilot, sets performance data on an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The data calculated the speed and distance the aircraft would need for a safe takeoff.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

An HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft is assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The aircraft simulator allowed pilots to train emergency procedures in a controlled, yet realistic environment.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Lt. Col. Max Miller, 79th Rescue Squadron commander, left, and Capt. Alex Frazier, 79th RQS pilot, right, operate an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The pilots trained more than 100 hours in the simulation annually.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron conduct routine training with an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The simulation technology was a force multiplier that allows more training with less physical assets.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Capt. Alex Frazier, 79th Rescue Squadron pilot, prepares for flight on an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. Simulation aircraft allowed pilots to train at higher levels with replicated threats over contested areas with mitigated risk.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Lt. Col. Max Miller, 79th Rescue Squadron commander, flies an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. The simulation aircraft allows pilots to train at higher levels with replicated threats over contested areas with mitigated risk; the simulation is working to network with other aircraft simulators, to would making flight scenarios nearly endless.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Lt. Col. Max Miller, 79th Rescue Squadron commander, left, and Capt. Alex Frazier, 79th RQS pilot, right, train in an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023. Using simulation equipment for more than 100 flight hours annually enhanced pilots’ abilities and reduced cost.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Lt. Col. Max Miller, 79th Rescue Squadron commander, left, and Capt. Alex Frazier, 79th RQS pilot, right, train in an HC-130J Combat King II simulation aircraft during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023.