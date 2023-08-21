aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
DM Airman Leadership School is best in Air Force

by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
The 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School cadre, team together at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Davis-Monthan ALS schoolhouse was named best in the Air Force for 2022 on Aug. 6, 2023.

The 355th Force Support Squadron’s Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., was recently named the Air Force Airman Leadership School of the Year 2022.

Airman Leadership School is professional military education that teaches U.S. Air Force senior airmen (with at least 36-months’ time-in-service), newly appointed noncommissioned officers and frontline supervisors the necessary skills for a complex global environment. These skills include communication, trust, problem solving, critical thinking and negotiation.

“This education is important because as a military, we can mold staff sergeants for making decisions in big teams,” said Staff Sgt. Patrick Thomas, 355th FSS ALS instructor.

“It is up to our NCO corps to instill these skills to the next generation of Airmen.”

Also open to U.S. Space Force and civilian applicants, the schoolhouse deliberately develops students into highly competent frontline supervisors, strengthening the backbone of the armed forces.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
Staff Sgt. Patrick Thomas, 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, teaches an ALS course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. Leading with Air Force values, DM had 10 instructors who train more than 600 students annually.

“Only one percent of our nation signs up to do what we do” said Thomas. “So we have to get back to the basics and ensure these standards are upheld.”

In line with the National Defense Strategy, 10 Davis-Monthan ALS instructors cultivate a workforce the nation needs: Airmen who understand complex situations, and think critically.

“I am grateful to be surrounded by an amazing team,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Denney, 355th FSS ALS instructor. “All of the instructors want to create an amazing environment for our students to learn and grow.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Patrick Thomas, 355th Force Support Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, displays his professional military education patch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. ALS is the first PME Airmen encounter and it teaches communication, trust, problem solving, critical thinking and negotiation.

As recipients of an Air Force-level award, these instructors have gone above and beyond the Air Force’s standard of excellence. By partnering with 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), the ALS cadre brought international allies to the schoolhouse, providing tips and tricks to how the U.S. military trains its future NCO corp with professional military education.

An additional factor to their success was obtaining student feedback and implementing the necessary change. The cadre’s deliberate course modifications bolstered their success.

Leading with Air Force values, like excellence, these instructors train more than 600 students annually, allowing a wealth of knowledge and lessons learned to be brought back to the students’ home units.

“We are held to a higher standard, in the Profession of Arms,” said Thomas. “The next fight is coming and we need to be ready to go.”

