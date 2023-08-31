aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Couple renews vows in DM Chapel, 70 years after they married there

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Retired Senior Airman James Bowen and his wife, Patricia, pose for a photo during their 70 year marriage vow renewal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023. James met his wife while stationed at Davis-Monthan and they are still remained married for over 70 years.

A Korean War veteran, previously stationed at DM, and his wife renewed their vows at the Hope Chapel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023.

Retired Senior Airman James Bowen and his wife, Patricia, got married July 25, 1953, and after 70 years, they renewed their vows at the same chapel they were wed in.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
The Bowen family poses for a photo after James Bowen and his wife, Patricia, renewed their vows at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023. James worked as a B-29 Superfortress aircraft turret systems operator and met his wife of 70 years there.

While in service, James served as a B-29 Superfortress aircraft turret systems operator at Davis-Monthan during the Korean War. While stationed there, he met Patricia, who would became his wife of seven decades. Patricia is a retired school teacher of 51 years.

During the renewal Patricia brought a photo of their original wedding day and compared it to the exact same location 70 years later.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Retired Senior Airman James Bowen and his wife, Patricia, kiss after renewing their vows after 70 years of marriage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023. The couple originally married in the same chapel that they renewed their vows in 70 years ago.

“I lived with my aunt and uncle on base while he was an airman 1st class that worked as a remote gunner on the B-29,” said Patricia. “While on base, my aunt, uncle and I were invited to a Christmas party where he [James] was and the rest is history.”

At the ceremony, the minister stands towards them both and recites the vows to both.

“James, do you take this woman to be your wife, to live together in holy matrimony, to love her, to honor her, to comfort her, and to keep her in sickness and in health, forsaking all others, for as long as you both shall live,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Jason Gunnels, 355th Wing chaplain.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Retired Senior Airman James Bowen James Bowen and his wife, Patricia, prepare to recite their vows after 70 years of marriage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023. The couple originally married in the same chapel that they renewed their vows in 70 years ago.

James says yes, the minister then turns to Patricia and repeats the vows. Patricia says yes to the vows as well.

A kiss concluded the ceremony, representing 70 years of consistent marriage at the same place where it all began. This couple is a testament to the resilience of our Airmen and our military families and a living example for future Airmen to follow.

