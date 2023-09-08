aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

355th CES launches first readiness challenge

by Senior Airman Paige Weldon Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, assemble a door to an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. Airmen participated in shelter building, a land navigation course and simulated explosive ordnance reconnaissance during a CE Readiness Challenge.

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., held DMS first CE Readiness Challenge, Aug. 30-31, 2021.
DM Airmen from all 11 CE career fields participated in a variety of events to test their knowledge, speed and overall readiness.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry the hardened door of an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. Building the shelters was a part of DMs first CE Readiness Challenge.

The challenge kicked off with assembling Alaska Small Shelter Systems. Airmen were split into six teams of 12 people all from different CE career fields.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, carry the tarp flooring of an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. Airmen worked together to move all necessary parts for the shelters and assemble it as part of a CE Readiness Challenge.

As a structures troop, I was able to lead and organize my team during the tent set up, said Senior Airman Francesco Chicco, 355th CES structures specialist. We donít get the opportunity to work with other CE Airmen often so we were also able to build comradery among all careers during the challenge.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
An Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, assembles the structure of an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. Airmen were split into teams of 12 with one person from each CE career field to build the shelters during a CE Readiness Challenge.

Armed with only a map and compass, participating Airmen were required to complete a land navigation course. By using a series of landmarks to aid them in finishing their course, teams located simulated patients who required tactical combat casualty care.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, work together to assemble the structure of an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. CE Airmen were split into teams and were required to assemble the shelters in an hour as part of a CE Readiness Challenge.

The readiness challenge gave the squadron commander the chance to highlight our expeditionary skills and imbed an expeditionary mindset within the squadron.î said Capt. Jacob Murray, 355th CES explosive ordnance disposal flight commander. The events helped Airmen become a cohesive unit where they can share struggles and successes together.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron assemble an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. Airmen assembled the shelters as the first event of a CE Readiness Challenge.

Suited up in mission-oriented protective posture level 4 gear, teams performed post-attack reconnaissance sweeps in search of simulated unexploded ordinances and used proper procedures to report their findings and maintain safety.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, finish assembling a hardened door to an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023.

The readiness challenge was a good reminder to all of us that we are in the military and that these are essential skills required by all CE Airmen in a deployed environment, said Chicco. We must all be prepared and comfortable for any situation that might occur.

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, disassemble an Alaska Small Shelter System at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023. The Air Force has used these shelters since 1999, both deployed and stateside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron plans on conducting the readiness challenge twice a year to improve Airmenís competency in all dutiesñ deployed or statesideñto remain lethal and agile against any threat they may face.

