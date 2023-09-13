aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

355th MXG hosts grand opening for Center of Resilience

by Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
A sign showing the newly opened 355th Maintenance Group’s Center of Resilience is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023. Resilience is an integral aspect of Airmanship and ensuring Airmen have a dependable, accessible support system in place is crucial to setting them up for success in the short and long term. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

The 355th Maintenance Group now has a facility where MXG Airmen can foster their resilience and take advantage of resources that would normally be geographically separated from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023.

With the completion of the Center of Resilience Airmen of the 355th MXG have access to a 24/7 gym, kitchen, on-call chaplain and imbedded mental health providers.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Tech. Sgt. William Gleim, 355th Maintenance Group maintainer, announces the grand opening of the 355th Maintenance Group’s Center of Resilience at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023.

“The Center of Resilience is a one-stop shop on the flight line for maintainers,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Klimis, 355th Maintenance Group chaplain. “The objective is to care for Airmen more than anyone thinks possible. It’s providing mental health, spiritual health and physical health all for the sake of expediting all of the aforementioned resources to the flight line.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
A group of Airmen wait for the ribbon cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of the 355th Maintenance Group’s Center of Resilience at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023. With the completion of the CoR, Airmen of the 355th MXG have access to a 24/7 gym, kitchen, on-call chaplain and embedded mental health providers.

The effect this addition has had on the morale of the maintenance and other flight line Airmen has caused other installations such as the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., to begin to create their own centers.

“The reason why we are all here right now is to make sure that the Airmen out there on the flight line have someone to talk to,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “The Center of Resilience gives those Airmen a place to talk about their issues that are close to them. I am so thankful to have a leadership team in the maintenance group that were able to keep this project going and know how much this matters to the Airmen here.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
A sign indicating the rest and relaxation room is displayed at the 355th Maintenance Group’s Center of Resilience at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023.

Resilience is an integral aspect of Airmanship and ensuring that Airmen have a dependable, accessible support system in place is crucial to setting them up for success in the short and long term.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

DM hosts Suicide Prevention Month...
 By Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott
New leader takes helm at...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Paige Weldon
355th CES launches first readiness...
 By Senior Airman Paige Weldon Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos
355th MDG: Deployment lines for...
 By Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit