DM hosts Suicide Prevention Month dorm cookout



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

An Airmen living in the dormitory prepares hamburger patties at a dorm cookout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. Airmen from the dorm leadership along with mental health providers came together to host a morale boosting event for the dorm Airmen.



Airmen living in the dorms attend a morale boosting cookout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. The purpose of the cookout was to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention month.



Chief Master Sgt. Raul Torres, 355th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, delivers a speech to Airmen living in the dorms during a dorm cookout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. The dorm cookout hosted many mental health providers and leadership from across the 355th Wing who promoted positive mental health for the Airmen living in the dorms.



Col. Gabriel Brown, 355th Wing deputy commander, delivers a speech to Airmen living in the dorms during a dorm cookout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. Mental health and resilience go hand in hand, which is why it was a top priority for all leadership.



An Airman displays the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training patch during a dorm cookout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. ASIST trained Airmen learned skills about how to intervene when other service members are seeming depressed.



Leadership from the 355th Wing and mental health providers pose for a photo at a dorm cookout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. Wing leadership along with various mental health providers came together with dorm leadership to put together a cook out to boost morale.