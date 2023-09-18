aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Medical Monday: Why does medical closes for training?

by Senior Airman Paige Weldon Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Courtesy photograph
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group suit up in personal protective equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2023. The PPE kept medical staff protected from infectious diseases and maintained a sterile environment.

Like the rest of the Air Force, the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., relies on training to stay current on all facets of their jobs.

The entirety of the MDG closes on the third Thursday of every month and dedicates the time to maintaining readiness with group wide training.
All members of the MDG, civilian to colonel, participate in a variety of training, from mandatory computer-based training to hands-on simulated mass casualty events.

“Since we are an outpatient clinic, we do not have the opportunity to perform tasks that Airmen at inpatient facilities do on a daily basis,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Centeno, 355th Medical Readiness flight commander. “So, we have to develop opportunities to introduce and maintain these skills on training days, that way Airmen are getting the repetitions and staying knowledgeable.”

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group practice placing an IV at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022. IV placement was a focus on this training day as it was an essential skill required by all MDG Airmen.

During training days, Airmen play a variety of roles for hands-on exercises. Some may act as victims that have been covered in moulage while others will assess and treat their wounds.

“We want to provide the best care to the base as possible,” said Centeno. “We also have to be prepared for any disaster that might hit us and one thing we have now is time, which is not the case during a real-world event.”

Courtesy photograph
Training limbs and sterile supplies are placed on tables at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2023. These limbs were used by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group to learn how to pack and bandage wounds.

In addition to their monthly training, the MDG participates in two full scale exercises a year in conjunction with other units to display Davis-Monthan’s capabilities.

“MEDIC-X is the medical version of Multi-Capable Airman training,” said Centeno. “We have modules that encompass essential competencies that we complete every quarter such as, IV placement, military acute concussion evaluation, patient movement, postmortem care and so much more.”

Courtesy photograph
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group practice bed to bed exchanges at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2023. All Airmen are required to know how to properly move a patient to avoid further injury.

MEDIC-X is an Air Force wide medical training initiative that aims to ensure Airmen are competent in necessary medical skills required in a deployed environment and are adaptable to situations with limited supplies.

The MDG is constantly updating their training plan to keep Airmen engaged and add more sections, increasing their capabilities and building existing skills.

Courtesy photograph
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group practice offboarding a patient from an ambulance bus at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2023. While DM does not have an active ambulance, Airmen were required to know how to perform all duties in case of an emergency.

“We include hands-on and interactive training to expose Airmen to things they don’t do or see every day,” said Staff Sergeant Samara Brown, 355th MDG unit deployment manager. “It’s beneficial to have a variety of activities besides computer-based training and briefings to keep us all informed and ready to accomplish the mission.”

By performing continuous training, the MDG is able to provide the care needed to Airmen and their families, so they remain fit to fight anywhere, anytime.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
DM Wing A-Staff demonstrate new...
 By Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 
DM hosts Suicide Prevention Month...
 By Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott
New leader takes helm at...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
355th MXG hosts grand opening...
 By Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit