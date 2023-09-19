aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

DM Wing A-Staff demonstrate new radio concept

by Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Maj. Richard Nezat, 355th Wing A3, showcases the capabilities of the MPU5 radio to representatives from Raytheon Technologies at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. This structure continuously provided reliability anywhere, anytime utilizing both cellular and satellite internet access.

Airmen from the 355th Wing A-Staff demonstrated a new concept to communicate efficiently with radios through cloud technology at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023.

In the modern age, means of communicating have been perpetually evolving. The MANET C2 High Mobility Radio is a new way of communication, by connecting to other radios across the planet in real-time through the power of cloud technology utilizing the MPU5 radio.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Airmen from the 355th Wing A-staff and representatives from Raytheon Technologies observe the capabilities of the MPU5 radio at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023. This new communication concept demonstrated the 355th Wing’s initiative to excel in the cyber communication and cyber warfare spaces.

An example of this new technology is being able to communicate to other installations via radio without having to rely on the use of land line telephones. This demonstrated DM’s agile communications solution in an effort to highlight capabilities that should be standard in future fielded solutions.

This flexibility enables teams to work together efficiently, regardless of their physical location. Cloud data concepts have paved the way in communication technology, supplying individuals in critical positions with the ability to receive and give information instantly relay information.
Utilizing both cellular and satellite internet sources, this structure continuously provides reliability. Without an internet source this structure still allows communication within “line-of-sight”.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Senior Airman Liam Filsoof, 355th Communication Squadron radio technician, sets up a radio during a demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2023.

This new communication concept demonstrates the 355th Wing’s initiative to excel in the cyber communication and cyber warfare spaces and evolve to the ever-changing fight and furthering the gap between near-peer competitors.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Courtesy photograph
Medical Monday: Why does medical...
 By Senior Airman Paige Weldon Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
DM hosts Suicide Prevention Month...
 By Aerotech News
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott
New leader takes helm at...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
355th MXG hosts grand opening...
 By Senior Airman William Turnbull Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit