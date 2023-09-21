aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

DM celebrates the Air Force’s 76th birthday

by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Airman 1st Class Caleb Jacks, 79th Rescue Squadron crew chief, cut a cake in the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023. The cake was cut by the commander and the youngest Airman, symbolizing the experience and the future of the Air Force.

The 355th Wing celebrated the 76th birthday of the U.S. Air Force at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023.

During the event, Col. Scott Mills, 355th WG commander, and Airman 1st Class Caleb Jacks, 79th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief, cut the ceremonial cake in honor of the Air Force becoming an official military branch after separating from the Army Air Corps in 1947.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Birthday cake is waiting to be cut at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023. The cake was prepared for a ceremony celebrating the Air Force’s 76th birthday.

“I’m a fifth generation Airman in my family,” Jacks said. “I joined the Air Force to continue a family legacy. My mom was a crew chief on C-5s [Galaxy aircraft] at Dover Air Force Base.”

It is tradition for the youngest Airman and oldest Airman to join together for the cutting of a cake on the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, in remembrance of the day that the National Security Act was passed.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Slices of cake are waiting to be eaten at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023. The cake was cut during a ceremony celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 76th birthday.

“We had to track down our youngest Airman, so we went through our command support staff, trying to find out who he was and it ended up being Airman Jacks,” said Senior Airman Hope Laborin, 355th Force Support Squadron food service specialist. “He just turned 18. We didn’t know that he joined when he was 17. That was a surprise to us.”

This symbolic cake-cutting tradition represents the heritage that passes between generations.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Airmen barbecue outside of the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023. A special menu was prepared in celebration of the Air Force’s 76th birthday.

The dining facility offered cake and a special menu for the ceremony. The celebration was an opportunity for DM Airmen to come together to recognize how far the Air Force has come since 1947 and look forward to the future of the force.

This is the first major event that the DFAC has been able to host since reopening in June 2023 after an extended closure.

