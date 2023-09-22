aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Davis-Monthan History Edition – September 2023

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities.

Hello everyone, and welcome to this special edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! In this issue, we take a look back at the history of DM, as well as what the future holds as the home to the 492nd Power Project Wing.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/092223DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wqux/

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting September 22. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

