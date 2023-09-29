15th Air Force deputy commander visits DM

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 15th Air Force command chief, are greeted by 355th Wing leadership at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023. Fifteenth Air Force, activated Aug. 20, 2020, is headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and is a Numbered Air Force under Air Combat Command.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Capt. Matthew Klimis, 355th Maintenance Group chaplain, shows a mental health metrics chart to Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023. Immersion tours allow new commanders and senior enlisted personnel to see the units that will be under their command and understand how they function.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, is greeted by the 563rd Rescue Group leadership team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

Col. Jose Cabrera, 563rd Rescue Group commander, describes the new changes coming to the rescue group to Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023.

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, is given a tour of the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023.



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, is given a tour of the Desert Dining Inn Facility by Senior Airman Briana Deleon, 355th Force Support Squadron food services specialist, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023.