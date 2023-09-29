aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

15th Air Force deputy commander visits DM

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 15th Air Force command chief, are greeted by 355th Wing leadership at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023. Fifteenth Air Force, activated Aug. 20, 2020, is headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and is a Numbered Air Force under Air Combat Command.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Capt. Matthew Klimis, 355th Maintenance Group chaplain, shows a mental health metrics chart to Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023. Immersion tours allow new commanders and senior enlisted personnel to see the units that will be under their command and understand how they function.


Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, is greeted by the 563rd Rescue Group leadership team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023.


Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

Col. Jose Cabrera, 563rd Rescue Group commander, describes the new changes coming to the rescue group to Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, is given a tour of the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023.


Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force deputy commander, is given a tour of the Desert Dining Inn Facility by Senior Airman Briana Deleon, 355th Force Support Squadron food services specialist, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023.

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph
DM combat pilot saved 6...
 By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves Luke AFB, Ariz.
Combat Leader Course TITAN missile...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
563rd RQG leaders advises in...
 By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves Louisville, Ky.
DM50 host tailgate party before...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit