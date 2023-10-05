Combat Leader Course 2023: Rescue by firelight

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airmen, assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron, observe a Combat Leader Course student as he tends to simulated casualties at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. The student used smoke grenades to signal a helicopter to land and receive casualties for exfiltration.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, cuts through a piece of sheet metal simulating the roof of a vehicle to access simulated casualties during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. The exercise simulated vehicle damage which required the CLC student to find an alternate method of reaching the casualties.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airmen, acting as simulated casualties, discuss their placement for a 68th Rescue Squadron exercise during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. During the exercise, the CLC students were required to rescue and treat multiple casualties with varying injuries from broken limbs to traumatic brain injuries.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airmen prepare for a 68th Rescue Squadron exercise to begin during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. The exercise involved multiple vehicles with simulated casualties trapped inside.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airman, acting as a simulated casualty, waits for a 68th Rescue Squadron exercise to begin during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. The simulated casualties were played by volunteers from DM and members of the Air Force’s delayed entry program.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airmen, assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron, detonate simulated artillery during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The artillery fire provided an added layer of difficulty to the exercise by forcing the training individuals to maintain focus under pressure.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, prepare to load simulated casualties onto an aircraft during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. This section of the CLC gave the Airmen the opportunity to practice realistic casualty exfiltration.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, tends to a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The Airman applied a tourniquet to stop the casualty’s simulated bleeding.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, checks a casualty for bleeding after a simulated HC-130 Combat King II aircraft crash during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Develin Bishop

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, assists a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023. The exercise required the students to find casualties and treat their injuries.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, looks inside a simulated aircraft crash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. The Airman was searching for simulated casualties in need of rescue during a training scenario.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn

A simulated aircraft crash is used for a training exercise hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023. The crash was used to train pararescuemen in searching for simulated casualties in an austere environment.