Combat Leader Course 2023: Simulated Mass Casualty Rescue

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, carry a simulated casualty at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airmen were required to locate, treat and exfiltrate over 30 simulated casualties.

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, escorts a simulated casualty at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airmen lead the casualty back to his team for evaluation and treatment.

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, manages a simulated mass casualty event at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airman was responsible for protecting and keeping the casualties away from simulated opposition forces and providing them with medical treatment.

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, rescue a simulated casualty from beneath a car at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airmen worked as a team to lift the car while one of their team members removed the simulated casualty from underneath.

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, lower a simulated casualty from the second floor of a building at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airmen searched an entire mock village for over 30 casualties.

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, tend to simulated casualties at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airmen were required to locate the casualties inside a variety of buildings and bring them to a central point for treatment before exfiltrating them.

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, climbs up a balcony of a building at an undisclosed location in California, Sept. 17, 2023. The Airman searched for and rescued simulated casualties from the second floor of the building.