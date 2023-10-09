Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime Rescue Training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, prepare to lower themselves from a MH-60 Seahawk onto a tugboat to rescue simulated casualties near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airmen were required to use two MH-60S’ to exfiltrate the casualties.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, prepares to load simulated casualties into an aircraft near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airman was required to board a large boat, locate casualties on board and exfiltrate them to safety.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, hoist a simulated casualty near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airmen were required to exfiltrate several casualties in a short amount of time.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, travel on a Rigged Alternate Method Boat near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airmen used the RAMB to travel to a larger boat and rescue simulated casualties on board it.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachutes above the ocean near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airman was required to jump into a specific drop zone, locate a pre-dropped raft and prepare it for rescuing simulated casualties.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, attempt to start a Rigged Alternate Method Boat near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airmen used the RAMB to travel to and rescue simulated casualties.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachutes into a specifically marked drop zone in the ocean near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airman was the first of his team to land at the drop zone and was required to swim to and begin setting up a Rigged Alternate Method Boat.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, set up a pre-dropped Rigged Alternate Method Boat near San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The Airmen used the RAMB to travel to and rescue simulated casualties.