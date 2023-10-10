Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime Warfare Training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class William Finn V

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachute into the ocean off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airmen parachuted down to the water, located simulated casualties aboard a boat, provided the casualties with medical care, and engaged with simulated opposition forces.

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachute through the sky off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airmen participated in the Combat Leader Course, which trained them in multiple rescue skills to include parachuting, providing medical care to simulated casualties and mission planning.

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, rescue a simulated casualty off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airmen searched a marked area of the Pacific Ocean before locating and loading the casualty onto their Rigged Alternate Method Boat.

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, ascends into an aircraft off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airman had previously assisted a simulated casualty into the aircraft before boarding for exfiltration.

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, hang below an aircraft off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airmen had previously conducted training in rescuing simulated casualties from a boat and exfiltrating them into the water and then onto the aircraft.