aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Airman for a day

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, serves food to an Airman from behind a service counter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Mills helped Airman during an ‘Airman For a Day’ event to show companionship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, serves food to an Airman from behind a service counter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Mills helped Airman during an ‘Airman For a Day’ event to show companionship.

U.S. Air Force CMSgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, holds pizza paddles behind a service station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5. Becker participated in the ‘Airman For A Day’ event to boost morale in the dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, holds pizza paddles behind a service station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5. Becker took part in the ‘Airman For A Day’ event to boost morale in the dining facility.

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, stands with another Airman behind a service counter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023.

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, stands with another Airman behind a service counter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Mills helped Airmen during the ‘Airman For A Day’ event to show thoughtfulness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, prepares pizza behind a service station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023.

 

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Operational Support Team helps Airmen...
 By irman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime...
 By Aerotech News
Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime...
 By Aerotech News
Combat Leader Course 2023: Simulated...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit