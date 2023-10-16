Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, serves food to an Airman from behind a service counter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023. Mills helped Airman during an ‘Airman For a Day’ event to show companionship.

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, holds pizza paddles behind a service station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5. Becker took part in the ‘Airman For A Day’ event to boost morale in the dining facility.

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, stands with another Airman behind a service counter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023.

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, prepares pizza behind a service station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2023.