aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

DM hosts change of command ceremony for Honorary Commanders

by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Master Sgt. Robert Biermann, 355th Wing Public Affairs senior enlisted leader, emcees the Honorary Commanders Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023. The honorary commander program provides local civilians the opportunity to learn about the DM mission by attending various base ceremonies and events.

The 355th Wing’s Honorary Commander Change of Command ceremony inducted new Tucson community members as honorary commanders of units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2023.

Master Sgt. Robert Biermann, 355th Wing Public Affairs senior enlisted leader, emceed the ceremony as multiple unit commanders passed their respective guidons from outgoing honorary commanders to incoming honorary commanders.

The program provides unit commanders the opportunity to educate their honorary commander counterparts on how their units contribute to the wing’s rescue and attack mission and increase public awareness.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Airman for a day
 By Aerotech News
Operational Support Team helps Airmen...
 By irman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime...
 By Aerotech News
Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit