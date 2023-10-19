DM hosts change of command ceremony for Honorary Commanders

The 355th Wing’s Honorary Commander Change of Command ceremony inducted new Tucson community members as honorary commanders of units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2023.

Master Sgt. Robert Biermann, 355th Wing Public Affairs senior enlisted leader, emceed the ceremony as multiple unit commanders passed their respective guidons from outgoing honorary commanders to incoming honorary commanders.

The program provides unit commanders the opportunity to educate their honorary commander counterparts on how their units contribute to the wing’s rescue and attack mission and increase public awareness.