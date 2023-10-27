aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

355th CES mark fire safety week

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Bangs, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, answers questions for Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., October 18, 2023. The students interacted with service members and learned about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Cameron Bangs, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, answers questions for Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The students interacted with service members and learned about fire safety.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryson Callahan, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, helps a Frank Borman K-8 School student put on fire gear at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., October 18, 2023. Callahan ensured more than 30 students understood the role of a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Airman 1st Class Bryson Callahan, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, helps a Frank Borman K-8 School student put on fire gear at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. Callahan ensured more than 30 students understood the role of a firefighter.

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services greet Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., October 18, 2023. The firefighters taught the students basic fire prevention skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services greet Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The firefighters taught the students basic fire prevention skills.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Escobedo, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, organizes Frank Borman K-8 School students for a race at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., October 18, 2023. The students learned basic fire drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Airman 1st Class Christian Escobedo, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, organizes Frank Borman K-8 School students for a race at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The students learned basic fire drills.

A photo of a fire truck pressure system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., October 18, 2023. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services, drove the fire truck to visit Frank Borman K-8 School students.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

A photo of a fire truck pressure system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services, drove the fire truck to visit Frank Borman K-8 School students.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryson Callahan, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, cheers on Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., October 18, 2023. Callahan taught the students proper fire protection training drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Airman 1st Class Bryson Callahan, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, cheers on Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. Callahan taught the students proper fire protection training drills.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services greet Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The firefighters taught the students basic fire prevention skills.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

DM hosts change of command...
 By Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Airman for a day
 By Aerotech News
Operational Support Team helps Airmen...
 By irman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Combat Leader Course 2023: Maritime...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit