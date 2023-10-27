355th CES mark fire safety week

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves

Staff Sgt. Cameron Bangs, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, answers questions for Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The students interacted with service members and learned about fire safety.

Airman 1st Class Bryson Callahan, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, helps a Frank Borman K-8 School student put on fire gear at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. Callahan ensured more than 30 students understood the role of a firefighter.

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services greet Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The firefighters taught the students basic fire prevention skills.

Airman 1st Class Christian Escobedo, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, organizes Frank Borman K-8 School students for a race at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. The students learned basic fire drills.

A photo of a fire truck pressure system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services, drove the fire truck to visit Frank Borman K-8 School students.

Airman 1st Class Bryson Callahan, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, cheers on Frank Borman K-8 School students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. Callahan taught the students proper fire protection training drills.

