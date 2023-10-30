aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Rescue Officer screening course

by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Candidates taking part in a Combat Rescue Officer Phase II training exercise perform a physical fitness exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. Work out drills were used to assess Candidates’ physical fitness and willpower during CRO Phase training.

The 68th Rescue Squadron hosted a CRO (Combat Rescue Officer) screening course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on Oct. 15-20, 2023.
The CRO screener program, known as ‘CRO Phase II,’ is a part of a multi-phased training process that screens cadets who want to become CRO for the U.S. Air Force.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Candidates taking part in a Combat Rescue Officer Phase II training exercise simulate a rescue mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023. Candidates carried a dummy on a stretcher to a vantage point to simulate injury response techniques.

“We’re selecting for attributes that are going to make successful leaders in rescue missions for the Air Force,” said Maj. Timothy Smith, the cadre lead for CRO Phase II. “We have a pre-selection to try to pick out the people that have the attributes and can meet the rigorous standards.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Candidates taking part in a Combat Rescue Officer Phase II training exercise take supplies through the desert at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023.

The cadets began CRO training upon acceptance of their applications. The application process was open to Airmen and civilians who met specific criteria, which included the completion of a bachelor’s degree.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Combat Rescue Officer candidates taking part in a Phase II training exercise training exercise and perform an intense water drill at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023. Candidates’ ability to handle intense pressure was assessed during the exercise.

“To be Combat Rescue Officers, it is open to anyone with a college degree,” said Smith. “We do not care about [job history] background. We do not care about your Air Force Specialty Code. We don’t care if you are in the military already or a civilian.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Combat Rescue Officer candidates taking part in a Phase II training exercise and practice snorkeling drills in the outdoor pool at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023. Candidates ability to handle stress management was assessed during the exercise.

Phase II of CRO was a six day evaluation that tested desired attributes of its candidates including: physical fitness, mental strength, and leadership.
“We put the candidates through rigorous physical training throughout the week,” Smith said. “We’re also looking for mental toughness and the ability to stay calm in pressured situations.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Combat Rescue Officer candidates taking part in a Phase II training exercise and load supplies onto a vehicle at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023. Candidates’ teamwork was assessed to determine leadership qualities during the training exercise.

Candidates’ leadership capabilities were tested during leadership reaction courses. Through these events, the cadre assessed their problem solving capabilities, moral courage, and ability to make difficult decisions.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Combat Rescue Officer candidates taking part in a Phase II training exercise and put on gear and supplies at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023. Candidates’ ability to follow instructions was assessed to determine leadership qualities during the training exercise.

“We have ethical dilemmas where they explain their thought process for difficult, ethical problems,” Smith said. “We have interviews to get towards their poise, how well they carry themselves, and how well they can answer difficult questions.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Candidates taking part in a Combat Rescue Officer Phase II training exercise do pushups as a cadre evaluates them at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023. The physical fitness of candidates was assessed consistently during CRO Phase training.

At the end of Phase II, performance data is used to determine which cadets are eligible to move forward in the training process with no set number of cadets that had to be selected or denied.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Combat Rescue Officer taking part participate in a Phase II training exercise and do pushups at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023. Physical training was a consistent part of CRO Phase training.

“I think it’s important that we are not tied to set quotas,” Smith said. “What we care about is performance and likelihood of being successful in combat situations, and we’re laser focused on selecting candidates with attributes that lead us to that end.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Combat Rescue Officer candidates taking part in a Phase II training exercise and pull on ropes outside of Bama Park at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023. Candidates’ dexterity was assessed during the training exercise.

Cadets who passed the CRO Phase II training program worked toward a commission in the U.S. Air Force and began processing into a two-to-three year training pipeline. Qualified participants were set to continue training in the Special Warfare Training Wing at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Supply backpacks and training weapons for a Combat Rescue Officer Phase II training exercise are situated in Bama Park at Davis- Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023. Proper usage of supplies was a factor that assessed Candidates’’ abilities during the exercise.
