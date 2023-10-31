aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
355th Wing commander, command chief visit PMEL

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, tour the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron’s precision measurement equipment laboratory flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2023. Mills and Becker regularly integrated with their Airmen to understand their missions.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

An Airman, assigned to the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates the temperature control device capabilities to U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2023. The precision measurement equipment laboratory flight building had to stay below 75 degrees Fahrenheit or else an inaccurate measurement could occur.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

An Airman, assigned to the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron, demonstrates how electronic components of aircraft are calibrated to U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2023. The precision measurement equipment laboratory flight was a unique shop because it required constant human oversight that cannot be completed by a machine.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Airman Chase Scott, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron maintainer, explains calibration mechanics in the precision measurement equipment laboratory to Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2023. The 355th CMS PMEL flight focused on electronics and smaller pieces of aircraft parts that required additional attention to detail.

U.S. Air Force Airman Chase Scott, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron maintainer, explains calibration mechanics in the precision measurement equipment laboratory to Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2023. The 355th CMS PMEL flight focused on electronics and smaller pieces of aircraft parts that required additional attention to detail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
