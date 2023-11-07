DM Military and Family Readiness Center hosts Halloween event

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III

A Halloween themed decoration is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The sign was set up for a Halloween event hosted by the Military Family and Readiness Center.

A Halloween themed game is available at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The game was set up for a Halloween event hosted by the Military Family and Readiness Center.

An event table for the Integrated Resilience Office is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The IRO supported military readiness and healthy family relationships.

Guests and volunteers occupy a haunted house at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The haunted house was prepared by the Military Family and Readiness Center for family members of deployed service members and Exceptional Family Member Program members.

The interior lounge of a haunted house lobby is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The interior lounge was prepared by the Military Family and Readiness Center for family members of deployed service members and Exceptional Family Member Program members.

Decorated shelves and media displaying monitors are on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The decorations and accompanying media were prepared by the Military Family and Readiness Center for family members of deployed service members and Exceptional Family Member Program members.

Inflatable Halloween decorations are on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The inflatable decorations were prepared by the Military Family and Readiness Center for family members of deployed service members and Exceptional Family Member Program members.

Volunteers of the Military Family and Readiness Center hold trick-or-treat buckets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The indoor trick-or-treat event was prepared by the Military Family and Readiness Center for an event for families of deployed service members.

Victoria Braunston, a volunteer, serves pizza for the Military Family and Readiness center Halloween event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. Braunston was one of many volunteers who provided service to families of deployed Airmen and members of the Exceptional Family Member Program.

Master Sgt. Robert Sabins, 355th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, kneels with family members at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. Sabins brought his family to a Halloween event hosted by the Military Family and Readiness Center.