Airmen recognized during Tucson Roadrunners hockey game

by Airmen 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III and Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
The 355th Wing Honor Guard presents the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard’s presence at the game promoted DM’s connection to the Tucson community.The Roadrunners took on the Chicago Wolves and won, 5-3.

U.S. Airmen were recognized for a Military Appreciation Night event at the Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023.

The Airmen’s involvement during the Military Appreciation Night event brought families and service members together to celebrate their accomplishments and shed light on challenges that Airmen overcame on a daily basis.
During the game, Staff Sgt. Cliantha Yasenchack, 355th Wing Command Post command and control operations specialist, was recognized as “Hero of the Game #1” on the stadium’s promotion deck for her achievements, including her actions against a bomb threat in Tucson, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
The 355th Wing Honor Guard prepares to post the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard ceremoniously presented the flags for military appreciation night. The Roadrunners play in the American Hockey League and are affiliated with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

Yasenchak considered it an honor to be stationed at Davis-Monthan on active duty orders.

“Working here is a huge honor,” Yasenchack said. “I’m really happy to be working here.”

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
The 355th Wing Honor Guard prepares to post the colors at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Honor Guard ceremoniously presented the flags for military appreciation night.

Senior Airman Greyson Landry, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, was also recognized as “Hero of the Game #2’’ for his achievements, including national certifications he earned for his on-the-job training.

Through family ties, Landry found an appreciation for the sport of hockey and the Roadrunners team.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
The 355th Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a military appreciation game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Tucson Roadrunners gave free tickets to military members as a part of military appreciation night.

“My dad was born in Boston,” said Landry “And so he grew up playing a lot of hockey, and just growing up, we were always watching hockey with him. I went to some Roadrunners games with him, and ever since then, I fell in love with hockey.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Staff Sgt. Dwayne Kennedy, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, drops the puck at the start of a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Roadrunners honored a “Hero of the Game” to bring attention to the hard work DM Airmen do for the community.

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Kennedy, 48th Rescue Squadron maritime pararescue specialist, was the guest of honor who dropped the ceremonious hockey puck, signifying the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game.

“This is an opportunity to connect with the community,” Kennedy said. “The community does not see the military a lot. I think it’s a good opportunity for each of us to show face.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Senior Airman Grayson Landry, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, poses for a photo during military appreciation night at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. The Tucson Roadrunners gave free tickets to military members as a part of military appreciation night.

Bridging the gap between the wider community and the endeavors of service members around the world, military recruiters were stationed on the upper level of the hockey stadium during the game. Staff Sgt. Kiley Everett, 362nd Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, was one Air Force recruiter who offered information to those interested in joining the U.S. Air Force.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Kennedy, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, prepares to drop the puck before the start of the game in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. Events like these helped Davis-Monthan Air Force Base personnel connect with the local Tucson populace.

“We try to get involved with all of the major events out here,” Everett said. “Events, setting up booths, and just making the Air Force presence known to the people of Tucson.”

The evening not only celebrated the achievements of outstanding Airmen, but also demonstrated the support and appreciation of a community that recognizes their dedication and sacrifices.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Staff Sgt. Dwayne Kennedy, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, waits in the hallway near the arena at a Tucson Roadrunners hockey game, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2023. Kennedy was selected to drop the puck at the start of the game.
