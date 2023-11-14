355th CES conducts Phase II readiness exercise

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a simulated aircraft live fire at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023. The training honed their ability to extinguish a helicopter fire quickly while potentially having to save a pilot’s life.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Staff Sgt. Nick Macias, left, and Tech. Sgt. Brian Davenport, right, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire emergency services firefighter, check on Keith Mahoney, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron training captain, while responding to a simulated pilot egress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. The exercise tested their ability to get the call and respond, arrive on scene and extricate the pilot.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated A-10 egress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. The A-10 egress sharpened their skills in egressing a pilot from an aircraft that could be experiencing any number of issues.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Tech. Sgt. Brian Davenport, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts away a firehose at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. Fire protection Airmen completed training exercises, including structural fire and A-10 pilot egress scenarios, reinforcing their skills in firefighting operations and victim extrication.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unravel a fire hose to extinguish a simulated structural fire at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. The training reinforced their skillset in firefighting operations and victim extrication.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron connect a fire hose at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. They set up the hose to combat a structural fire during the 355th CES Phase II Readiness Exercise.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Airman 1st Class Leo Catalano, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, unscrews the cap on a fire hydrant at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. Fire Emergency Services conducted multiple training scenarios during the 355th CES Phase II Readiness Exercise.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos

Senior Airman Uhila Afungia, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, wears chemical protective equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2023. Fire protection Airmen trained in that equipment to ensure they’re ready to perform even in the event of a CBRN attack.