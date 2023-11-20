aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Morris ANGB to receive FMS F-16s to train Slovak Air Force

by Aerotech News

The Department of the Air Force selected Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., as the location to receive up to nine Slovak-owned F-16s to be temporarily stationed in the United States beginning in the spring of 2024 through fiscal year 2026 at the 162nd Wing.

The addition of Slovak-owned F-16s at Morris ANGB will require an increase of almost 30 ANG personnel, and only four of the possible nine aircraft will be used for flying training of Slovak Air Force pilots.

This action will not replace ongoing initial qualification pilot training provided to the Slovak Air Force using the 162nd Wing but will augment and accelerate the development of the Slovak pilot cadre.

