aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

USAF Action Shooting Team competes in competition

by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop | Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Schuerhoff, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron intelligence non-commissioned officer in charge, fires his weapon during a shooting competition at Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. The USAF Action Shooting Team competed nationally and internationally against professional and amateur shooters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Members of the U.S. Air Force Action Shooting Team competed in a shooting competition at Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023.

Master Sgt. Robert Wilson, 22nd Security Forces Squadron flight chief and USAF Action Shooting Team captain, Tech. Sgt. Michael Schuerhoff, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron intelligence non-commissioned officer in charge and Staff Sgt. Christian Magaling, 354th Fighter Squadron weapons technician, attended the United States Practical Shooting Association competition to compete against Army, Marine, Secret Servicemen and professional civilian marksmen.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Magaling, 354th Fighter Squadron weapons technician, completes a course during a shooting competition at Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. The USAF Action Shooting Team competed on 17 different shooting courses during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

Magaling placed in the top five out of 142 other competitors in his division.

“Finishing in the top five of the carry optics division against some of the best competitors in the country was a humbling experience for me,” said Magaling. “With all the hard work and dedication I’ve devoted to this sport, I feel it was a well-deserved finish, but we will continue practicing and improving for future competitions.”

The USAF Action Shooting Team competes at dozens of competitions each year and is always looking for new talent.

“The way our team is currently postured, we are all Airmen first, completing our day-to-day duties in our respective AFSCs, and compete as Air Force ambassadors and professional shooters as a secondary duty,” said Wilson. “This means we’re not all stationed together, and while this can allow us more widespread reach as a Team, we don’t always get a chance to train or attend matches as teammates. One of the things that may help the Team to continue to grow and develop, in addition to a potential increase in funding, is increased public affairs and media engagement as there are many Airmen, and Senior Leaders alike, who are unaware we have world-class Airmen competing on behalf of the USAF against the best professional shooters in the world every weekend.”

Despite any shortfalls, the team still manages to provide valuable outreach on behalf of the Air Force.

“There are a lot of junior shooters in the sport,” said Schuerhoff. “We get quite a bit of interest from young people asking about the Air Force, our team and how to join. I always encourage them to find resources or help them get in contact with a local recruiter.”

Competitions such as these give the Action Shooting Team opportunities to build connections with civilians and represent the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Wilson, 22nd Security Forces Squadron flight chief, competes in a shooting competition at Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. Wilson was the captain of the USAF Action Shooting Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
A U.S. Air Force Action Shooting Team member reaches into a bag of ammunition during a shooting competition at Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023. The USAF Action Shooting Team aimed to recruit avid shooters who were interested in going to competitions on behalf of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Morris ANGB to receive FMS...
 By Aerotech News
355th CES conducts Phase II...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III
Airmen recognized during Tucson Roadrunners...
 By Airmen 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III and Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
563rd Rescue Group salutes senior...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit