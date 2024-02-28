aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – March 2024

by Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – March 2024
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – March 2024

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 2024 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! In our cover story, Davis-Monthan retires A-10 aircraft after nearly 50 years.

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030124DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/uwao/

Here are some more highlights from our March issue:

  • Leadership lessons from my deathbed: Page 2
  • Military working dog handlers collaborate with University of Arizona: Page 3
  • Air Force to re-introduce warrant officer rank, other major changes: Page 4
  • DM hosts military transition resource event: Page 5

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

More Stories

Five sensational leadership lessons from...
 By Lt. Col. Kera A. Rolsen | 350th Spectrum Warfare Center
Announcing Davis-Monthan’s retirement of A-10...
 By Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III & Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | 355th Wing Public Affairs
Wing receives first new HH-60W...
 By Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition – Women’s History 2024
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit