Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – March 2024

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 2024 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! In our cover story, Davis-Monthan retires A-10 aircraft after nearly 50 years.

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030124DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/uwao/

Here are some more highlights from our March issue:

Leadership lessons from my deathbed: Page 2

Military working dog handlers collaborate with University of Arizona: Page 3

Air Force to re-introduce warrant officer rank, other major changes: Page 4

DM hosts military transition resource event: Page 5

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.