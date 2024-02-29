aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Announcing Davis-Monthan’s retirement of A-10 aircraft after 50 years

by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III & Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | 355th Wing Public Affairs
An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft prior to divestment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024. Aircraft 82-648 was retired from service and transited to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

After nearly 50 years at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, the 355th Wing has begun divesting its fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.

A-10C aircraft 82-648 was retired from service at Davis-Monthan and transited from the 354th Fighter Squadron to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, where hundreds of retired aircraft are stored, for final maintenance procedures and display preparation.

“The A-10 has been the symbol of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for many years, and it will continue to be a symbol for the Airmen of DM, a symbol of their commitment, excellence and service,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander and A-10 pilot. “For now, we’re divesting a single squadron during the summer-fall timeframe of 2024.”

The U.S. Air Force is planning to divest the entire fleet of A-10 aircraft within the next 3-5 years. Pilots and maintainers at Davis-Monthan will move onto the F-35 Lightning II.

“There will always be a job for maintainers; it may not be on the A-10, but the Air Force needs maintainers to sustain airpower,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence McRae, 355th Maintenance Group commander, “Perhaps the biggest draw of future maintainers will be in the F-35 community. Airplanes are still going to break, and we are still going to fix them.”

Originally designed for Close Air Support, or CAS, by Fairchild Republic, an aircraft and aerospace manufacturing company, the first A-10 model had the capability to carry bombs and rockets on 11 pylons and featured a 30mm GAU-8/A rotary cannon protruding from the nose of the aircraft.

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is maintained at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024. The original A-10C aircraft model was built by Fairchild Republic, an American aircraft and aerospace manufacturing company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

“The plane is unique in its diverse ability to support our ground team not only with precision munitions from a distance, like we’re doing as we speak in the Middle East, but also with scalpel-like accuracy using the GAU-8 gun under the most difficult environments imaginable,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Razvan Radoescu, 355th Operations Group commander. “The plane, coupled with our high-level training standards, are the reasons so many of our joint and coalition forces returned home to fight another day because they had A-10s overhead covering their six, or employing weapons to save their lives when nobody else could.”

The first model of the aircraft to arrive at Davis-Monthan was an A-10A on March 2, 1976. This model was assigned to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing that arrived here in 1971 and replaced the Vought A-7D Corsair flown by the 355th TFW. The 355th TFW was later reclassified as the 355th Tactical Fighter Training Wing, prompting the 354th, 357th, and 358th Fighter squadrons to train U.S. Air Force pilots on the A-10A aircraft.

“While the aircraft’s maneuverability and munitions, including the mighty GAU-8, make it overwhelmingly effective on the battlefield, it’s the pilot that makes it special,” Mills said. “The pilot has been trained to care about and understand the young Army infantryman on the ground; they are the mission.”

Coinciding with the divestment, Davis-Monthan plans to expand its Rescue Footprint, which may lead to additional utility of the HC-130 aircraft and the HH-60W helicopter. Airframes expected to arrive from the Air Force Special Operations Command include the MC-130 and OA-1K.

“From an Ops personnel standpoint, this divestment arguably allows a more expeditious stand-up of the F-35, even as that program continues to struggle with a variety of delays,” said Radoescu.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Five sensational leadership lessons from...
 By Lt. Col. Kera A. Rolsen | 350th Spectrum Warfare Center
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – March 2024
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
Wing receives first new HH-60W...
 By Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition – Women’s History 2024
Desert Lightning News So. AZ...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit