aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
Air Force

Military working dog handlers collaborate with University of Arizona

by 355th Wing | Public Affairs
U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nelson Acosta, 355th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, Staff Sgt. Ryan Duggan, 355th SFS MWD handler, and Senior Airman Dillon Johnson, 355th SFS MWD handler, demonstrate a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. The MDW handlers collaborated with the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center to demonstrate the capabilities of trained attack dogs in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

Three U.S. military working dogs demonstrated their skill sets for the Canine Cognition Center, a veterinarian research group affiliated with the University of Arizona, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, on Feb. 7, 2024.

MWD handlers shared know-ledge and experiences with the research group to showcase their handling capabilities.

U.S. Airmen and members of the Canine Cognition Center pose for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. The Canine Cognition Center and the military working dog handlers at Davis-Monthan shared knowledge to promote research and understanding of how MWDs operate in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

Three particular exercises demonstrated the dogs’ skill sets and capabilities in unexplored terrain.

“When deployed in ‘outside the wire’ missions, our job is to have the dog out in front of us and in front of a squad behind us,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Duggan, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler. “The dog is searching for dangerous scenarios.”

As the leading MWD navigates the terrain, the handler’s detect potential behavioral changes. If such a change occurs, a vulnerability has been found in their proximity. Different MWD are trained in unique capabilities such as drug or bomb detection.

MWDs learn at a young age to seek specific smells and react to them accordingly. Their handlers use techniques such as sorting different odors into boxes for young dogs to smell.

“The MWDs encounter an odor that they are trained to find, and then show what’s called a ‘change of behavior,’” said Duggan. “We then show that we have seen this behavioral change, and then we let the dog in training go into a final response.”

Ssilke, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, sits during a discussion between 355th SFS military working dog handlers and representatives of the Canine Cognition Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. Ssilke demonstrated the ability to search for improvised explosive devices to Canine Cognition Center representatives during a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

MWDs and their handlers remain paired during their deployments, like U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dillon Johnson, a 355th SFS MWD handler, when he was deployed to Africa. There Johnson conducted route clearances, sweep exercises, and patrol work with his MWD.

During patrol work, handlers could act as ‘decoys’ and hide out in fields before open area searches were prompted. MWDs are trained to pursue aggressors or ‘decoys’ as certain commands are issued to them by their handlers.

“I did an ‘outside the wire’ mission, and I was able to clear a route for the convoy that I was with,” said Johnson. “It was awesome watching my dog work, picking up all the scents, and making sure that we were able to be safe.”

Through deployed experiences and deliberate training, the Canine Cognition Center learned and watched a demonstration of the MWD’s approach to attack an aggressor under the handler’s command. The following demonstration showcased the dog’s ability to bite onto a slippery object with its full mouth, and the handler’s ability to respond to its performance.

After the handlers and their dogs completed the exercises, the handlers held a question and answer session with the Canine Cognition Center representatives. Both parties built relationships and attained a better understanding of how research, training, and handling of dogs is conducted at Davis-Monthan.

Kiler, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, bites down on a prey object for a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. Kiler was among two other military working dogs that demonstrated their abilities to the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shane Myers, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works with Ssilke, a military working dog assigned to the 355th SFS at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. Ssilke was trained to search for specific scents that could cause a threat to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Exercise Agile Angel: 48th RQS...
 By Aerotech News
Davis-Monthan hosts the informative military...
 By Aerotech News
Five sensational leadership lessons from...
 By Lt. Col. Kera A. Rolsen | 350th Spectrum Warfare Center
Announcing Davis-Monthan’s retirement of A-10...
 By Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III & Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | 355th Wing Public Affairs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit