The Royal Canadian air force conducted Exercise Cougar South at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 14, 2024. The exercise included scenario-based missions, air combat tactics, close air support training, air-to-air refueling training, and employment of precision-guided munitions.

Davis-Monthan trained the RCAF to uphold its primary mission of deploying, employing and sustaining combat search and rescue, attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.