Air Force

Pilot certifications delivered at Heritage Flight Training Course 2024

by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call | 355th Wing Public Affairs
A P-51 Mustang aircraft returns from flying during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2024. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation celebrates U.S. air power history by providing 50-70 annual Heritage Flight demonstrations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

The Heritage Flight Training Course took place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29-March 3, 2024.

Air Force demonstration pilots went through various routines, solo and with civilian Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilots, and became certified to perform in the 2024 air show season.

The new F-16 Viper Team Demonstration Team pilot, U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “SAM” Heister, and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, received their certifications to perform at airshows this season.

Heritage 1 An F-35A Lightning II aircraft flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2024. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team was part of the first operational F-35A wing for the Air Force, the 388th Fighter Wing, and flew capability demonstrations at air shows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

The performances featured modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes.

This year’s Air Force Air Combat Command’s four demonstration teams, to include: the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II. The Heritage flights included the following aircraft: the P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, P-38 Lightning, and the F-5 Tiger.

U.S. Air Force Col Amy Meier, 355th Wing acting deputy commander, was able to take an incentive flight on a P-51 Mustang with founding member of the Air Force Heritage Flight program and pilot, Jim Beasley.

“My grandpa was a side gunner on a B-24 (liberator) and so World War II history has always been a part of my life,” said Meier. “I felt closer to my grandpa because it was one of those moments where you really connect with your family history.”

Heritage flights raise awareness of the Air Force mission and serve as a living memorial to the men and women who have served, or are currently serving in the Air Force.

“We’re learning so much about what our capabilities are and what we’re going to do in the future,” Meier said. “That comes with always keeping an eye on where we started.”

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft flies alongside two P-51 Mustang aircraft during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft flies alongside an F-5 Tiger aircraft during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2024. During HFTC, aircrew practiced ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
An F-22 Raptor, A-10C Thunderbolt II and a P-51 Mustang aircraft fly in formation during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona., March 2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
An F-22 Raptor aircraft, an F-35A Lightning II aircraft and two F-5 Tiger aircraft fly in formation during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2024. Heritage flights were flown with past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024. The A-10 was designed for the close air support mission, airborne forward air control and combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
