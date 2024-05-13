The 162nd Wing recruiting team celebrate sensational work

The production recruiting team at the 162nd Wing was recognized for their hard work and dedication In Tucson, Ariz., April 6, 2024.

The seven-member team has delivered double-digit accessions; the most since fiscal year 2020. Their performance far exceeds the national, regional, and state average comparison for the last six months.

Production recruiters serve as the first impression of the organization. They provide information concerning service, basic training, technical school, and benefits overview to individuals interested in becoming a member.

“We don’t just sell the idea of the Guard to candidates,” said flight chief Master Sergeant Matthew Garcia. “We provide them with information on some of the benefits available; like enlistment bonuses, healthcare, educational benefits and full-time opportunities.”

Providing valuable information to interested individuals requires organization, time management, and the cost of all-day availability.

“It is important to recognize the team because they invest a lot of effort and time into each recruit,” said Garcia. “They often sacrifice time away from family traveling the state to meet with candidates, work weekends, and events outside of the duty day.”

The 162nd Wing’s production recruiting team is committed to attracting the highest quality candidates assuring the ongoing success of the Morris Air National Guard, an essential component of a world-class fighting force.

Individuals looking for more information about serving in the Arizona Air National Guard are encouraged to contact recruiters at 520-295-7000.