Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera

Airmen and base exchange employees cut a ribbon at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 3, 2024. Cutting the ribbon signified the official grand re-opening of the renovated BX at DM. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Airman, family members, veterans and retirees. Renovations of the reopened BX include flooring, seating, food selections, and the military clothing store.