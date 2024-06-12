Fit to fight: Aircrew flight equipment keeps flight crews safe

The 162nd Wing Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment team is responsible for inspecting, repairing and maintaining lifesaving equipment; equipment that needs to work flawlessly when needed.

The 162nd OSS AFE Airmen perform scheduled inspections on multiple aircrew components such as parachutes, inflatable life preservers, oxygen masks, night vision goggles, and chemical protection gear — gear that can be the difference between life and death in an emergency.

In addition to scheduled preventative maintenance inspections, AFE performs inspections after every flight for all equipment issued to aircrew.

“Our purpose is to protect and sustain life,” said Tech. Sgt. Samuel Leiva, aircrew flight equipment noncommissioned officer in charge. “We take pride in the trust that aircrew have on us every time they go out the door with the gear we prepared for them.”

In a shop with long days, and no two days the same, AFE technicians are always on the move, but never compromise quality in their output. Their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication ensures the effectiveness of every piece of equipment.

“Quality supersedes quantity every time; that comes first,” said Staff Sgt. David Robles, aircrew flight equipment technician. “If we need to fix something and it’s going to take longer, we have the support of leadership to ensure we perform every task to perfection every single time.”

From aligning zip ties to the same side of the helmet for the breathing and bladder hose on the MBU-20/P mask, to ensuring lockers are always dress-right-dress; the standards of quality are set high in the well-organized AFE shop.

“We are very proactive with our time and resources,” said Leiva. “Members of the team are skilled in performing each task required to maintain all gear.”

Life support handles oxygen and flight equipment, such as the HGU-55/P, MBU-20/P, CRU-60, CSU-22/, etc., conducting periodic inspections, repairs, and custom fittings on oxygen and flight equipment to ensure it remains safe for aircrew members.

The second, but equally important parachute shop handles all survival and flotation equipment to ensure they are serviceable and mission ready. Technicians here conduct unpacking, repacking, inspections, and repairs on equipment such as the ACES II C-9 Canopy, ACES II Drogue Chute, Drag Chute, ACES II survival kit and LPU-38-P.

Having the flexibility of shifting technicians from parachute to life support where they are needed at a moment’s notice helps the AFE shop successfully complete missions.

In a recent National Guard Bureau inspection, the 162nd Wing AFE shop received high praise for their exceptional performance and meticulous attention to detail, a testament to their unwavering commitment to supporting a ready force fit to fight.